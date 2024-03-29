In 2023, Isla was the most popular baby girl name chosen by parents for their new arrivals in Scotland – and it also took the spot in Edinburgh.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 20 most chosen names for girls born in Edinburgh in 2023. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay
2. Isla
Isla is in the top spot for girls, with 274 newborns given the name across Scotland, and 25 Edinburgh parents choosing the name for their baby girl. Isla is a Scottish name derived from the name of an island. It is also a Spanish name meaning "Island." Photo: Pixabay
3. Olivia
Olivia was the second most popular name for newborn girls in Edinburgh last year, and was chosen 22 times by parents across the city. Olivia of Latin origin and its primary meaning is "olive tree". Photo: Pixabay
4. Charlotte
Charlotte was the third most chosen baby girl name amongst Edinburgh parents. It was selected 19 times. The feminine form of Charles, the name is of French origin, means "free man" or "petite". Photo: Pixabay
