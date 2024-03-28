The most popular baby names in Edinburgh have been revealed in the latest figures from the National Records of Scotland.

In 2023, Luca was the most popular baby boy name chosen by parents for their new arrivals in Scotland – but in Edinburgh another name took the top spot.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 20 most chosen names for boys born in Edinburgh in 2023.

1 . The 20 most popular baby boy names in Edinburgh Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 20 most chosen names for boys born in Edinburgh in 2023. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales

2 . Leo Leo took the top spot as the most popular baby name in Edinbugh. Stemming from the Latin word for lion, Leo was chosen 35 times by Edinburgh parents in 2023. Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales

3 . Muhammad In second place was Muhammad, which means “The Praiseworthy” in Arabic. The name was chosen 27 times last year by Edinburgh parents. Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales