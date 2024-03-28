Edinburgh Boy Baby Names 2023: These were the 20 most popular baby names in Edinburgh for boys born in 2023

These are most popular names given to newborn boys in Edinburgh last year, according to official figures
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 28th Mar 2024, 15:59 GMT

The most popular baby names in Edinburgh have been revealed in the latest figures from the National Records of Scotland.

In 2023, Luca was the most popular baby boy name chosen by parents for their new arrivals in Scotland – but in Edinburgh another name took the top spot.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 20 most chosen names for boys born in Edinburgh in 2023.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 20 most chosen names for boys born in Edinburgh in 2023. Photo: Pixabay

1. The 20 most popular baby boy names in Edinburgh

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 20 most chosen names for boys born in Edinburgh in 2023. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Leo took the top spot as the most popular baby name in Edinbugh. Stemming from the Latin word for lion, Leo was chosen 35 times by Edinburgh parents in 2023.

2. Leo

Leo took the top spot as the most popular baby name in Edinbugh. Stemming from the Latin word for lion, Leo was chosen 35 times by Edinburgh parents in 2023. Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
In second place was Muhammad, which means “The Praiseworthy” in Arabic. The name was chosen 27 times last year by Edinburgh parents.

3. Muhammad

In second place was Muhammad, which means “The Praiseworthy” in Arabic. The name was chosen 27 times last year by Edinburgh parents. Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Coming from the Irish Fionn, Finn was the anglicised name of a mythical Irish warrior and folklore hero. The name was chosen 25 times by Edinburgh parents in 2023, making it the third most popular name for baby boys.

4. Finn

Coming from the Irish Fionn, Finn was the anglicised name of a mythical Irish warrior and folklore hero. The name was chosen 25 times by Edinburgh parents in 2023, making it the third most popular name for baby boys. Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghNational Records of ScotlandScotland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.