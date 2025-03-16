Scotland's 21 most popular baby girl names from 2024 to 2025 - and name meanings

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 16th Mar 2025, 04:55 BST

Here are most popular names given to newborn girls in Scotland in the past year.

The most popular baby names in Scotland have been revealed by the website UK Baby Names – and here we take a look at the 21 most chosen names for girls born between 2024 and 2025.

As UK Baby Names says in its introduction, “choosing a baby name is one of the first major decisions a parent has to make. It is also one that your child has to live with for the rest of their lives!”

With this in mind, take a look through our photo gallery to see the 21 most popular names for girls born in Scotland in the last 12 months.

Take a look through our gallery to see the 20 most popular baby girl names in Scotland between 2024 and 2025, according to ukbabynames.com. Photo: Pixabay

1. The 20 most popular baby girl names in Scotland

Take a look through our gallery to see the 20 most popular baby girl names in Scotland between 2024 and 2025, according to ukbabynames.com. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay

Ranked 1st among the most popular baby girl names in Scotland between 2024 and 2025. Olivia is of Latin origin and its primary meaning is "olive tree".

2. Olivia

Ranked 1st among the most popular baby girl names in Scotland between 2024 and 2025. Olivia is of Latin origin and its primary meaning is "olive tree". Photo: Pixabay

Ranked 2nd among the most popular baby girl names in Scotland between 2024 and 2025. The name Emily is of Latin origin and has several different meanings. One of the most common meanings associated with the name is "rival" or "to strive" which is derived from the Latin word "aemulus".

3. Emily

Ranked 2nd among the most popular baby girl names in Scotland between 2024 and 2025. The name Emily is of Latin origin and has several different meanings. One of the most common meanings associated with the name is "rival" or "to strive" which is derived from the Latin word "aemulus". Photo: Pixabay

Ranked 3rd among the most popular baby girl names in Scotland between 2024 and 2025. Isla is a Scottish name derived from the name of an island. It is also a Spanish name meaning "Island."

4. Isla

Ranked 3rd among the most popular baby girl names in Scotland between 2024 and 2025. Isla is a Scottish name derived from the name of an island. It is also a Spanish name meaning "Island." Photo: Pixabay

