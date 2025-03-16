Scotland's 21 most popular baby girl names from 2024 to 2025 - and name meanings

The most popular baby names in Scotland have been revealed by the website UK Baby Names – and here we take a look at the 21 most chosen names for girls born between 2024 and 2025.
As UK Baby Names says in its introduction, “choosing a baby name is one of the first major decisions a parent has to make. It is also one that your child has to live with for the rest of their lives!”
1. The 20 most popular baby girl names in Scotland
Take a look through our gallery to see the 20 most popular baby girl names in Scotland between 2024 and 2025, according to ukbabynames.com.
2. Olivia
Ranked 1st among the most popular baby girl names in Scotland between 2024 and 2025. Olivia is of Latin origin and its primary meaning is "olive tree". Photo: Pixabay
3. Emily
Ranked 2nd among the most popular baby girl names in Scotland between 2024 and 2025. The name Emily is of Latin origin and has several different meanings. One of the most common meanings associated with the name is "rival" or "to strive" which is derived from the Latin word "aemulus". Photo: Pixabay
4. Isla
Ranked 3rd among the most popular baby girl names in Scotland between 2024 and 2025. Isla is a Scottish name derived from the name of an island. It is also a Spanish name meaning "Island." Photo: Pixabay