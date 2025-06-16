Scotland’s 30 most popular baby boy names between 2024 and 2025 - see the full list

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Live Editor

Published 16th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST

Here are the 30 most popular names given to newborn boys in Scotland in the past year.

Scotland’s most popular baby names have been shared by popular website UK Baby Names – and here we take a look at the 30 most chosen names for boys born between 2024 and 2025.

As UK Baby Names says: “Choosing a baby name is one of the first major decisions a parent has to make. It is also one that your child has to live with for the rest of their lives!”

With this in mind, scroll through our picture gallery to see the 33 most popular names for boys born in Scotland in the last 12 months – and check out the most popular baby girl names here.

1. Scotland’s 30 most popular baby boy names

Take a look through our gallery to see Scotland’s 30 most popular baby boy names between 2024 and 2025. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay

Ranked 1st among the most popular baby boy names in Scotland between 2024 and 2025. Noah is of Hebrew origin and is derived from the Hebrew name "Noach," which means "rest" or "comfort."

2. Noah

Ranked 1st among the most popular baby boy names in Scotland between 2024 and 2025. Noah is of Hebrew origin and is derived from the Hebrew name "Noach," which means "rest" or "comfort." Photo: Third Party

Ranked 2nd among the most popular baby boy names in Scotland between 2024 and 2025. Oliver is a boy's name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree or elf army".

3. Oliver

Ranked 2nd among the most popular baby boy names in Scotland between 2024 and 2025. Oliver is a boy's name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree or elf army". Photo: Pixabay

Ranked 3rd among the most popular baby boy names in Scotland between 2024 and 2025. The name George is often interpreted to mean "earthworker" or "farmer."

4. George

Ranked 3rd among the most popular baby boy names in Scotland between 2024 and 2025. The name George is often interpreted to mean "earthworker" or "farmer." Photo: Pixabay

