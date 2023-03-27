News you can trust since 1873
The Top 10 Edinburgh house rules according to locals, including no smoking indoors and hanging up wet towels

Here’s what you need to know before visiting someone at their home in the Capital

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 27th Mar 2023, 14:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 14:05 BST

Edinburgh residents have been asked to list which house rules they set in their homes – and surprisingly, taking your shoes off when you enter doesn’t even make it into the top 10!

The study, undertaken by Currys, asked 2000 participants to select, from a list of 52, all the household rules which were enforced in their homes.

Always flushing the toilet comes in at No.1 in Edinburgh, while locals are also big on the washing of hands after using the bathroom.

The top 10 house rules in Edinburgh have been revealed, including washing your hands after using the bathroom.
The people of Edinburgh have also prioritised no smoking indoors and hanging up wet towels.

If you’re visiting a friend in Edinburgh make sure you follow these rules, or you might just become a meme.

Top 10 House Rules in Edinburgh

1: Always flush the toilet – 61.63%

2: Wash your hands after using the bathroom – 54.65%

3 :No smoking in the house – 53.49%

4: Replace toilet paper when it's finished – 52.33%

5: Hang wet towels up – 51.16%

6: Pick up nail clippings after cutting them – 51.16%

7: Turn the lights off when you're not in the room – 48.84%

8: Put a fresh bin bag in after taking the rubbish out – 48.84%

9: Close the lid on the bin – 48.84%

10: Close curtains when it gets dark – 46.51%

