2 . Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizza Van & Figures

Cowabunga into action with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizza Van! It opens from the front and back, with room for all four detailed Turtles figures – each sold separately. Place a Turtle in the Hot Seat, and press the button to launch up to eight pizza pies with the launcher! Various prices. Photo: Third Party