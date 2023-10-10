Smyths Toys Superstores unveils the toys kids across Edinburgh will want for Christmas
The list is made up of a combination of classic brands and new releases that Smyths is tipping to be top sellers this Christmas.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see the top 10 toys for Christmas 2023, according to Smyths Toys Superstores.
1. The Top 10 toys kids will want this Christmas.
Smyths Toys has revealed its list of the Top 10 toys that kids will want this Christmas. Photo: Third Party
2. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizza Van & Figures
Cowabunga into action with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizza Van! It opens from the front and back, with room for all four detailed Turtles figures – each sold separately. Place a Turtle in the Hot Seat, and press the button to launch up to eight pizza pies with the launcher! Various prices. Photo: Third Party
3. Little Live Pets - Mama Surprise Minis: Lil' Bunny
It’s Little Live Pets made mini! Care and nurture for bunnies, with bunny babies appearing magically inside the hutch. This playset is great for teaching kids to take care of their own little pets. £19.99 Photo: Third Party
4. Bitzee Interactive Digital Pet
Your Bitzee digital pet starts from a baby. With love and care, it’ll grow into a Super Bitzee, complete with fun outfits that you can use to dress it up. Plus, you can play unique, exciting games with your Bitzee! £31.99 Photo: Third Party