Top Christmas toys 2023: Edinburgh toyshop Smyths Toys reveals the top 10 must-have toys for Christmas 2023

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 10th Oct 2023, 16:13 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 16:40 BST

Smyths Toys Superstores, who have a branch at Fort Kinnaird in Edinburgh, has revealed a list of what its buyers consider to be the coolest, most popular toys of 2023, to help shoppers make the most of their Christmas shopping budget.

The list is made up of a combination of classic brands and new releases that Smyths is tipping to be top sellers this Christmas.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the top 10 toys for Christmas 2023, according to Smyths Toys Superstores.

1. The Top 10 toys kids will want this Christmas.

Cowabunga into action with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizza Van! It opens from the front and back, with room for all four detailed Turtles figures – each sold separately. Place a Turtle in the Hot Seat, and press the button to launch up to eight pizza pies with the launcher! Various prices.

2. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizza Van & Figures

It’s Little Live Pets made mini! Care and nurture for bunnies, with bunny babies appearing magically inside the hutch. This playset is great for teaching kids to take care of their own little pets. £19.99

3. Little Live Pets - Mama Surprise Minis: Lil' Bunny

Your Bitzee digital pet starts from a baby. With love and care, it’ll grow into a Super Bitzee, complete with fun outfits that you can use to dress it up. Plus, you can play unique, exciting games with your Bitzee! £31.99

4. Bitzee Interactive Digital Pet

