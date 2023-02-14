If you’re considering popping the question, here are the best places to propose in Scotland – including several Edinburgh beauty spots.
While some might consider jetting away to another country, Scotland is full of picturesque and romantic locations where you can surprise your partner with a proposal.
So if you’re ready to pop the question, here are the 9 most romantic locations to propose in Scotland.
1. Calton Hill
If you want a proposal spot with 360 degree views of Edinburgh, take a wander up Calton Hill with your beloved. At the top of the hill, there are plenty of historic landmarks to serve as a backdrop to your special moment, such as the Nelson, Dugald Stewart and National Monuments.
Photo: IakovKalinin
2. Arthur's Seat
If your partner loves hill-walking, you could climb up Arthur's Seat and pop the question at the top. The ancient volcano, which is just a stone's throw from the Royal Mile, offers stunning views of Edinburgh. If it's too windy at the peak, there are plenty of other romantic spots nearby, such asDuddingston Loch and St Margaret's Loch.
Photo: submitted
3. Grey Mare's Tail
If you want a dramatic view for your special moment, the Grey Mare's Tale - one of the UK’s highest waterfalls - would be the perfect place. Nearby is another great spot, the picturesque Loch Skeen. These popular beauty spots are less than two hours from Edinburgh by car.
Photo: Lindsey Knox
4. Edinburgh Castle
Offering breathtaking views over the city, Edinburgh Castle is the fourth most popular proposal spot in Scotland. From historical chapels to the esplanade, there are plenty of places to get down on one knee. If you'd prefer a more intimate proposal, you can book out a private area in the Castle's Minstrel's Gallery, a balcony looking over the gorgeous Great Hall, with champagne and flowers.
Photo: Arno Senoner