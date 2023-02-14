4 . Edinburgh Castle

Offering breathtaking views over the city, Edinburgh Castle is the fourth most popular proposal spot in Scotland. From historical chapels to the esplanade, there are plenty of places to get down on one knee. If you'd prefer a more intimate proposal, you can book out a private area in the Castle's Minstrel's Gallery, a balcony looking over the gorgeous Great Hall, with champagne and flowers.

Photo: Arno Senoner