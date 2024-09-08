12 best Edinburgh and Lothians takeaways for a curry, pizza, chippy and more - suggested by you

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 8th Sep 2024, 04:55 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2024, 09:55 BST
Edinburgh has so many takeaways you could, literally, order food from a different place every night of the year.

It goes without saying that some are better than others – so we asked Evening News readers to tell us their favourites.

Whether you’re craving the best fish and chips the Capital has to offer, some Chinese food, or fancy an authentic Indian curry, this list has you covered.

Scroll through our photo gallery to see what our readers reckon to be the 12 best takeaways in Edinburgh.

Browse our gallery to see what Evening News readers reckon to be the 12 best takeaways in Edinburgh. Photos: Pixabay

1. The 12 best takeaways - according to you

Browse our gallery to see what Evening News readers reckon to be the 12 best takeaways in Edinburgh. Photos: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
A Chinese takeaway high on our Edinburgh locals list of favourites. Find Hau Han serving 'British-style Chinese food inspired by the dishes of Hong Kong' on Haymarket Terrace.

2. Hau Han

A Chinese takeaway high on our Edinburgh locals list of favourites. Find Hau Han serving 'British-style Chinese food inspired by the dishes of Hong Kong' on Haymarket Terrace. Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
Opening in 1979, Kebab Mahal is an Indian takeaway specialising in traditional Indian tandoori cuisine located in Nicolson Square.

3. Kebab Mahal

Opening in 1979, Kebab Mahal is an Indian takeaway specialising in traditional Indian tandoori cuisine located in Nicolson Square. Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
Giovanni's, at Northfield Broadway, was praised by several readers for its fresh fish and chips. They were also given plaudits for their pizzas and friendly staff.

4. Giovanni's

Giovanni's, at Northfield Broadway, was praised by several readers for its fresh fish and chips. They were also given plaudits for their pizzas and friendly staff. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghLothians
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice