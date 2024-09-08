12 best Edinburgh and Lothians takeaways for a curry, pizza, chippy and more - suggested by you

It goes without saying that some are better than others – so we asked Evening News readers to tell us their favourites.

Whether you’re craving the best fish and chips the Capital has to offer, some Chinese food, or fancy an authentic Indian curry, this list has you covered.

Scroll through our photo gallery to see what our readers reckon to be the 12 best takeaways in Edinburgh.

1 . The 12 best takeaways - according to you Browse our gallery to see what Evening News readers reckon to be the 12 best takeaways in Edinburgh. Photos: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales

2 . Hau Han A Chinese takeaway high on our Edinburgh locals list of favourites. Find Hau Han serving 'British-style Chinese food inspired by the dishes of Hong Kong' on Haymarket Terrace. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3 . Kebab Mahal Opening in 1979, Kebab Mahal is an Indian takeaway specialising in traditional Indian tandoori cuisine located in Nicolson Square. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4 . Giovanni's Giovanni's, at Northfield Broadway, was praised by several readers for its fresh fish and chips. They were also given plaudits for their pizzas and friendly staff. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales