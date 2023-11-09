12 Edinburgh restaurants where you can enjoy stunnning views as you dine

Whether you are looking to impress an out-of-towner, or just want that 'wow' factor added to your dining experience, Edinburgh has plenty of restaurants with stunning views of the city.
Take a look through our picture gallery to see 12 eateries where the views are as good as the food – well, almost.
1. Joppa Rocks
Housed on a site that was once public toilets at the east end of Portobello promenade, Joppa Rocks has stunning views out over the water and will offer a range of seafood dishes as well as cocktails and draught beers. Photo: Third Party
2. Chaophraya
Thai restaurant Chaophraya in Castle Street, New Town, has floor to ceiling windows offering spectacular views of Edinburgh Castle. You can also dine out on the balcony in warm weather. Photo: Contributed
3. The Outsider
The Outsider in George IV Bridge, Old Town, treats diners to views of Edinburgh Castle. There is an emphasis on seasonal produce and the menu changes each day. Photo: The Outsider Facebook
4. The Tollhouse
A swanky new eaterie with breathtaking views of the Water of Leith, The Tollhouse comes from the team behind Edinburgh’s multi-award-winning Dine restaurants. Photo: Third Party