News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

12 Edinburgh restaurants where you can enjoy stunnning views as you dine

Here are 12 Edinburgh restaurants with some of the best views of the city
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 8th Jun 2023, 17:56 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 12:57 GMT

Whether you are looking to impress an out-of-towner, or just want that 'wow' factor added to your dining experience, Edinburgh has plenty of restaurants with stunning views of the city.

Take a look through our picture gallery to see 12 eateries where the views are as good as the food – well, almost.

Housed on a site that was once public toilets at the east end of Portobello promenade, Joppa Rocks has stunning views out over the water and will offer a range of seafood dishes as well as cocktails and draught beers.

1. Joppa Rocks

Housed on a site that was once public toilets at the east end of Portobello promenade, Joppa Rocks has stunning views out over the water and will offer a range of seafood dishes as well as cocktails and draught beers. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Thai restaurant Chaophraya in Castle Street, New Town, has floor to ceiling windows offering spectacular views of Edinburgh Castle. You can also dine out on the balcony in warm weather.

2. Chaophraya

Thai restaurant Chaophraya in Castle Street, New Town, has floor to ceiling windows offering spectacular views of Edinburgh Castle. You can also dine out on the balcony in warm weather. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
The Outsider in George IV Bridge, Old Town, treats diners to views of Edinburgh Castle. There is an emphasis on seasonal produce and the menu changes each day.

3. The Outsider

The Outsider in George IV Bridge, Old Town, treats diners to views of Edinburgh Castle. There is an emphasis on seasonal produce and the menu changes each day. Photo: The Outsider Facebook

Photo Sales
A swanky new eaterie with breathtaking views of the Water of Leith, The Tollhouse comes from the team behind Edinburgh’s multi-award-winning Dine restaurants.

4. The Tollhouse

A swanky new eaterie with breathtaking views of the Water of Leith, The Tollhouse comes from the team behind Edinburgh’s multi-award-winning Dine restaurants. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh