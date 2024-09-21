13 Edinburgh pubs and restaurants where celebrities have been spotted enjoying themselves

Published 21st Sep 2024
Hollywood actors, chart-topping singers, comedians and even members of the Royal Family have been photographed enjoying themselves in Edinburgh venues over the years.

Plenty of famous names have visited Auld Reekie, and many of our best-known bars and restaurants have welcomed them with open arms.

We’ve rounded up the 13 Edinburgh venues where famous faces have been spotted enjoying themselves in recent years.

Have a look through our picture gallery to see which ones – and let us know in the comments section if you’ve seen any stars out and about in the city.

1. 13 Edinburgh venues where famous faces have been spotted

Famous faces spotted here: Martin Compston and the cast of The Rig.

2. Rose Street Garden

Famous faces spotted here: Martin Compston and the cast of The Rig. Photo: Third Party

Famous faces spotted here: Whoopi Goldberg.

3. Cafe Royal - 9 West Register Street, Edinburgh EH2 2AA

Famous faces spotted here: Whoopi Goldberg. Photo: Third Party

Famous faces spotted here: Lewis Capaldi, KT Tunstall, Amy Macdonald

4. Subway Cowgate - 69 Cowgate, Edinburgh EH1 1JW

Famous faces spotted here: Lewis Capaldi, KT Tunstall, Amy Macdonald Photo: Third Party

