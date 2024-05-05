14 Edinburgh bars and restaurants where celebrities including Ewan McGregor and Sam Heughan have been spotted

Hollywood legends, pop sensations, comedians and even members of the Royal Family have been photographed enjoying themselves in Edinburgh venues.

Plenty of famous people have visited Scotland’s capital city, and many of our best-known pubs and restaurants have welcomed them with open arms.

We’ve rounded up the 14 Edinburgh venues where famous faces have been spotted in recent years.

Scroll through our photo gallery to see which ones – and let us know in the comments section if you’ve seen any stars out and about in the city.

2 . Cappuccino, Jeffrey Street, Edinburgh Stars spotted here: Star Wars and Trainspotting actor Ewan McGregor. Photo: Cappuccino Photo Sales

3 . The Ox, London Street, Edinburgh Stars spotted here: Chart-topping star Example. Photo: The Ox Photo Sales