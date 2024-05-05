14 Edinburgh bars and restaurants where celebrities including Ewan McGregor and Sam Heughan have been spotted

Fancy hobnobbing with the stars in Edinburgh? We’ve got you covered...
Published 5th May 2024

Hollywood legends, pop sensations, comedians and even members of the Royal Family have been photographed enjoying themselves in Edinburgh venues.

Plenty of famous people have visited Scotland’s capital city, and many of our best-known pubs and restaurants have welcomed them with open arms.

We’ve rounded up the 14 Edinburgh venues where famous faces have been spotted in recent years.

Scroll through our photo gallery to see which ones – and let us know in the comments section if you’ve seen any stars out and about in the city.

1. Edinburgh's celebrity hang-outs

We’ve rounded up the 14 Edinburgh venues where famous faces have been spotted in recent years. Photo: Third Party

Stars spotted here: Star Wars and Trainspotting actor Ewan McGregor.

2. Cappuccino, Jeffrey Street, Edinburgh

Stars spotted here: Star Wars and Trainspotting actor Ewan McGregor. Photo: Cappuccino

Stars spotted here: Chart-topping star Example.

3. The Ox, London Street, Edinburgh

Stars spotted here: Chart-topping star Example. Photo: The Ox

Famous faces spotted here: Scottish actor Gerard Butler, whose movie roles include How to Train Your Dragon and P.S. I Love You.

4. Divino Enoteca, Merchant Street, Edinburgh

Famous faces spotted here: Scottish actor Gerard Butler, whose movie roles include How to Train Your Dragon and P.S. I Love You. Photo: Third Party

