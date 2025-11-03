Known as the home of Louisiana Chicken, the fast food chain has been a viral sensation in the UK, with previous new openings instilling a mini-mania in locals keen to try out the tasty chicken with fans queuing overnight, as was the case when the first Edinburgh Popeyes opened at Princes Street earlier this year.

We got a sneaky peak inside the new restaurant on Sunday evening, ahead of its grand opening to the public on Monday, November 3. And as we did, there were already dedicated Popeyes’s fans braving the falling temperatures by queuing outside at 5pm ahead of the 11am opening the next day.

The new restaurant is larger than the Edinburgh city centre offering, and will seat 80 guests indoors with a further 24 seats outside, as well as offering four kerbside Park & Serve bays for online order collection. Its opening will also deliver a welcome boost to the local economy with the creation of 67 new jobs.

Check out our video above and photo gallery below to see inside Edinburgh’s second Popeyes restaurant for yourself.

1 . Warm welcome The new Popeyes staff members at the Fort Kinnaird fast food restaurant guarantee a warm and friendly welcome. | National World Photo: Kevin Quinn Photo Sales

2 . New home The new Popeyes opens at 11am on Monday November 3, the second Edinburgh restaurant, after the Princes Street opening in March. | National World Photo: Kevin Quinn Photo Sales

3 . Super keen These Popeyes fanatics pitched up at around 5pm on Sunday to queue for the opening to the public on Monday morning at Fort Kinnaird. | National World Photo: Kevin Quinn Photo Sales

4 . Pick up The food hatch at the Fort Kinnaird Popeyes where customers get their hands on chicken goodies. | National World Photo: Kevin Quinn Photo Sales