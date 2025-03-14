Several people camped outside Edinburgh’s latest chicken restaurant on Princes Street last night in the hopes of getting free food for a year.

The new Popeyes promises to bring the ‘taste of New Orleans’ to the capital and marks the American brand’s third restaurant opening in Scotland this year and the seventh in the country overall.

The first three customers who walk through the doors when the shop opens at 11am will be entitled to free chicken sandwiches. The restaurant will also give the first 100 people on Friday, March 14, a free chicken sandwich.

Edinburgh students started queuing outside Popeyes on Prince Street from 10pm on Thursday night | NW

The fast food joint has become something of a sensation since arriving in Scotland, with people having reportedly queued for 18 hours when it opened in Glasgow. And Edinburgh was no different, with people having braved the freezing temperatures to camp outside the store overnight to secure their prize.

Jonathon, an Edinburgh student, told the Evening News: “I got here at 10.30pm last night and brought my pillow, my blankets, my jackets. I knew it was going to be a cold night but it's well worth it so I came really early.

Customers queue outside the viral chicken restaurant to secure free meals from the popular chain | NW

“The first three customers get free chicken sandwiches for a year. You get three per week for 52 weeks which is a pretty good deal and because I'm a student at the University of Edinburgh, any amount of money I can save on food I'm going to save it.”

Recalling the overnight experience he said: “It was cold and rainy but it the weather was pretty agreeable for most of the night. I just sat underneath an awning to protect myself from any harsh elements but it was a lot of fun.

“I made friends with three girls in the queue and we just talked, joked and laughed and stayed up all night getting to know each other and getting excited for Popeyes chicken sandwiches. So it was a lot of fun – and I would do it again for sure.”

Three other female students who joined the queue moments after Jonathan arrived said: “I think it was really helpful that he was there – it would have been a bit scary without him because we met a couple of characters. It was a very cold night though, some people were concerned and asking if we were okay and offered us us blankets and jackets which was really nice.”

When asked how they will distribute the free chicken amongst the group one said ‘we're just going to fight it out’. The said: “Because we get six sandwiches a week, that’s two each so that will be fine. We've done the maths.”