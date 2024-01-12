21 buzzing Edinburgh bars the Good Pub Guide says you should visit – including The Guildford Arms
As the name suggests, The Good Pub Guide knows some great places to enjoy a drink or two – and the respected publication has put together a list of the best pubs in Edinburgh.
From old-fashioned boozers to history-soaked pubs, there’s something on the list to suit all tastes – and even a few more modern establishments for those who prefer cocktails to pints.
Scroll through our photo gallery to see 21 pubs in the Capital the guide thinks are worth a visit.
1 / 6