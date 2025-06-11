The Good Beer Guide, which surveys 4,500 pubs, is considered to be the ‘definitive beer drinker’s guide’ for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs and is published annually by The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

The guide was published last September and is available to order here.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 25 of the Edinburgh pubs listed in the CAMRA guide – and check out 20 ‘must-visit pubs’ in the Lothians chosen by The Good Beer Guide.

25 'must-visit' pubs in Edinburgh picked by drinker's bible The Good Beer Guide 2025 Scroll through our gallery to see 25 'must-visit' pubs in Edinburgh, according to drinker's bible The Good Beer Guide 2025

Roseburn Bar Where: 1 Roseburn Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5NG

The Stockbridge Tap Where: 2-6 Raeburn Place Edinburgh EH4 1HN.