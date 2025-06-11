25 ‘must-visit’ pubs in Edinburgh picked by drinker’s bible The Good Beer Guide 2025

The Good Beer Guide, which surveys 4,500 pubs, is considered to be the ‘definitive beer drinker’s guide’ for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs and is published annually by The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).
The guide was published last September and is available to order here.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see 25 of the Edinburgh pubs listed in the CAMRA guide – and check out 20 ‘must-visit pubs’ in the Lothians chosen by The Good Beer Guide.
