25 ‘must-visit’ pubs in Edinburgh picked by drinker’s bible The Good Beer Guide 2025

Gary Flockhart
Lifestyle Editor

Published 11th Jun 2025, 16:16 BST

Discover 25 top pubs in Edinburgh that have earned a place in the renowned CAMRA Good Beer Guide, showcasing the best of the city's vibrant pub scene.

The Good Beer Guide, which surveys 4,500 pubs, is considered to be the ‘definitive beer drinker’s guide’ for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs and is published annually by The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

The guide was published last September and is available to order here.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 25 of the Edinburgh pubs listed in the CAMRA guide – and check out 20 ‘must-visit pubs’ in the Lothians chosen by The Good Beer Guide.

Where: 1 Roseburn Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5NG

2. Roseburn Bar

Where: 1 Roseburn Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5NG Photo: Third Party

Where: 1 Haymarket Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5EY

3. Ryrie’s Bar

Where: 1 Haymarket Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5EY Photo: Third Party

Where: 2-6 Raeburn Place Edinburgh EH4 1HN.

4. The Stockbridge Tap

Where: 2-6 Raeburn Place Edinburgh EH4 1HN. Photo: Third Party

