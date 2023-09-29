Much-loved Edinburgh restaurant nearly went out of business during the pandemic, but has made an incredible comeback in its new location

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Edinburgh restaurant is celebrating after being named by the Michelin Guide as one of its 15 favourite new restaurants in the UK.

Local vegetarian and vegan institution Hendersons, which recently moved to a new location by Bruntsfield Links, is the only new Scottish restaurant in the esteemed guide’s UK wide selection that was released this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hendersons joins a prestigious list of other Edinburgh restaurants – but stands out as the only vegetarian restaurant in the Capital on the list, as well as being one of only eight Michelin Guide vegetarian restaurants in the UK.

Edinburgh's Hendersons restaurant was named by the Michelin Guide as one of its 15 favourite new restaurants in the UK.

The Michelin Guide is one of the most renowned food review organisations, with their inspectors secretly visiting and assessing restaurants, unbeknown to the restaurants being assessed.

Hendersons was opened in 2021 by Barrie Henderson, grandson of Janet Henderson, who opened the iconic Hendersons restaurant on Hanover Street in 1963, 60 years ago. But in 2020, when life was put on pause due to the pandemic, the iconic Hanover Street site closed its doors, seemingly for good. Edinburgh foodies were devastated, but luckily, Hendersons has managed to come back, in a new location, with an updated version of the well-loved blueprint.

The Michelin Guide describes Hendersons menu as an “appealing, skilfully cooked selection of meat-free dishes [that] are mostly vegan, with options like salt-baked celeriac and their take on classic haggis, neeps and tatties. Friendly service creates a lovely neighbourhood feel, while unfussy plant-based puddings are on hand to satisfy the most sweet-toothed of diners.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barrie, 38, said: “We are really excited to be included in the Michelin Guide’s 15 new favourite restaurants, especially being the only Scottish one on the list. It is an incredible honour and really down to our team’s amazing work.

“When we started, we knew we had big shoes to fill and to be recognised like this, by a secret inspector, is wonderful. We look forward to the future, to develop and grow, and push new boundaries, but not forget where we come from.”