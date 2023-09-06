Ahead of British Food Fortnight, Dish Cult has put together its list of the top 10 venues to enjoy traditional British grub in Edinburgh.
Billed as the ‘biggest national celebration of British food on the nation’s calendar', the annual event encourages people to get out and about to taste the best of what Britain has to offer from September 16 to October 1.
Dish Cult is a hugely popular site amongst foodies, as it not only helps diners find restaurants, but also allows them to book tables directly.
1. Purslane
Where: 33a St Stephen Street, Edinburgh, EH3 5AH. Dish Cult said: From its commitment to sustainable sourcing to its creative menu offerings, Purslane has become a destination for foodies seeking fine dining in a non-formal environment. With an emphasis on contemporary British cuisine, the Michelin-recommended restaurant reimagines classic dishes while incorporating international influences. Head chef and owner Paul Gunning (who has worked at some of London’s top hotel restaurants) is at the helm of the venue, which is found at the New Town end of Stockbridge. Around 80% of Purslane’s suppliers are in this neighbourhood, making it uber-local and eco-friendly, and the dining room’s artwork is by a burgeoning British artist, Andrew Lennie. Choose from five and seven-course tasting experiences and a lunch menu. Photo: Third Party
2. Whiskers Wine Bar & Bistro
Where: 48 Raeburn Place, Edinburgh, EH4 1HL. Dish Cult said: Chef patron Jonathan Cook learned his craft beside his grandmother as he observed her baking cakes, pies and quiches for the wider family. As he took these skills into a career, he added a sense of theatre to his offering, opening this family-run establishment in the Stockbridge neighbourhood. The menu is seasonal, including British ingredients like pigeon, lamb, Jersey Royals, whole brown crab and George Mewes cheese. Join the team on Sundays for roasted Hardiesmill beef served with all the trimmings (available until it’s all gone, so get there early!). Look out for special food pairing events too, like champagne and fish and chip nights with live music and a bistro ambience. Photo: Third Party
3. The Stables
Where: 50 Mortonhall Gate, Edinburgh, Midlothian, EH16 6TJ. Dish Cult said: Housed within a restored stable building dating back to the 1800s, this venue exudes a sense of rustic charm and authenticity. The exposed brickwork, wooden beams, log burner and antique equestrian touches create an inviting atmosphere that transports guests back in time. It has a cosy traditional pub feel, with additional outdoor seating in a large and peaceful courtyard. The Stables is a little out of town, in Mortonhall, beside working stables and expanses of green space (so perfect for a long stroll with the dog, who will also be warmly welcomed here). The menu comprises good, honest pub food, like scampi and chips, steak and ale pie, roasts and the Cumbrian classic: sticky toffee pudding. You may want to stay for a pint and a pub quiz, too. This is a place to hang out and socialise as well as one to eat. Photo: Third Party
4. Old Chain Pier
Where: 32 Trinity Crescent, Edinburgh, EH5 3ED. Dish Cult said: Overlooking the shores of Newhaven Harbour, the Old Chain Pier in Edinburgh stands as a historical maritime landmark that has since transitioned into a beloved restaurant and pub. Offering stunning views of the Firth of Forth and the iconic Forth Rail Bridge, this establishment has an intrinsic connection to all things sea, from its heritage to decor and of course, food — from the day’s fresh catches to a plate of timeless battered fish and chips. But it’s not all about the ocean’s bounty. Steak and macaroni prepared with Scottish cheeses are also popular options. Beer gardens are an integral part of British pub life and the Old Chain Pier has its own, perched right next to the water, ideal for watching the sun set. Photo: Third Party