4 . Old Chain Pier

Where: 32 Trinity Crescent, Edinburgh, EH5 3ED. Dish Cult said: Overlooking the shores of Newhaven Harbour, the Old Chain Pier in Edinburgh stands as a historical maritime landmark that has since transitioned into a beloved restaurant and pub. Offering stunning views of the Firth of Forth and the iconic Forth Rail Bridge, this establishment has an intrinsic connection to all things sea, from its heritage to decor and of course, food — from the day’s fresh catches to a plate of timeless battered fish and chips. But it’s not all about the ocean’s bounty. Steak and macaroni prepared with Scottish cheeses are also popular options. Beer gardens are an integral part of British pub life and the Old Chain Pier has its own, perched right next to the water, ideal for watching the sun set. Photo: Third Party