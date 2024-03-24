As anyone who likes to hang out with their pooch will know, it can be difficult to find a suitable spot to eat while out and about. But worry not, as foodies bible The Good Food Guide has made a handy list of the best dog-friendly restaurants in Edinburgh.
Speaking about the list, a spokesperson for the website said: “The Scottish capital is home to some exceptional restaurants, pubs and cafes – including a handful that won't mind a well-behaved pooch in tow”.
Scroll through our gallery to see what The Good Food Guide reckons to be the most dog-friendly restaurants in Edinburgh.
