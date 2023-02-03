Deals are on the menu for diners in the Capital this March as the Eat Out Edinburgh scheme returns to help hospitality recover coming out of the pandemic.

Over 20 participating venues are already confirmed for two weeks from 13th to 26th March including bars and hotels in prime locations including George Street, Princes Street and the St James Quarter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All Edinburgh venues will be announced in the coming weeks, promoting special tasting menus, set menus, events and exclusive offers.

Kate Russell Bonnie & Wild, St James Quarter, Dominik Kawalec Edinburgh Grand & James Sleigh, Signature Group. Photo - Chris Watt

Eateries and bars can register to take part until Friday, February 10 and a programme of events will be published when all have signed up, featuring a host of deals to attract bookings and increase footfall in the city centre.

Essential Edinburgh, the capital’s dedicated Business Improvement District (BID), said it’s bringing back the scheme to help support the wider sector as it slowly recovers from the challenges from the past few years.

Roddy Smith, chief executive and director of Essential Edinburgh, said: “Following the success of last year’s campaign, we are bringing back Eat Out Edinburgh for 2023 – with the help of our partner businesses in the hospitality industry, we want it to be bigger and better than 2022.

“This unique celebration of food and drink enables our residents, visitors and office workers to enjoy what’s on offer with special menus, events and offers for city centre workers.

“After the challenges of the past few years, there is a real appetite for people to come and enjoy all that our city centre has to offer. So whether you’re a local, from the wider Lothians region or visiting from further afield, we know there will be something on offer to suit all tastes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad