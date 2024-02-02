Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Attention foodies! Eat Out Edinburgh is set to return for a third year in March – and this time it will be extended to the whole month.

The campaign, which allows locals and visitors alike to enjoy amazing offers from Edinburgh city centre’s best eateries, is aimed at encouraging diners to take advantage of set menu deals and special offers from venues throughout the Capital’s Business Improvement District (BID).

Run by Essential Edinburgh, more than 40 restaurants, cafés and bars across the city are expected to take part this year. A full list of participating Edinburgh venues and offers will soon be available to browse on Eat Out Edinburgh’s website, with special tasting menus, events and exclusive offers for city centre workers to increase footfall throughout the campaign period.

Emily Campbell Johnston, Senior Manager of Marketing & Communications, Essential Edinburgh, said: “2023’s Eat Out Edinburgh event was a huge success, with a fantastic turn out filling tables throughout the city centre so well that we saw a great opportunity to make this year even bigger, and create a month-long celebration of the city’s growing food & drink scene.

“With some of Edinburgh’s most exciting new restaurants opening in the BID, we anticipate an even wider range of venues taking part this year, with menus and offers to suit any occasion – giving locals, city centre workers and visitors from further afield a reason to get out, have fun and support the industry.”

“From weekend brunch, to business lunch, to dinner and drinks, Eat Out Edinburgh is designed to bring friends, family, and colleagues together from across the Lothians for the chance to explore new cuisines and try special occasion restaurants for an accessible price while supporting the city’s vibrant hospitality sector,” said Essential Edinburgh.

“Interested businesses within the BID are encouraged to sign up for the 2024 campaign as soon as possible, whether they participated in 2023 or would like to be a part of the 2024 campaign for the first time.”