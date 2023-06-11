News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh businesses: 12 shops and restaurants our readers want to see in Edinburgh - from Sephora to Khushi's

Edinburgh locals want to see these businesses set up shop in the city
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 11th Jun 2023, 10:26 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 10:26 BST

The Capital is full of shops, restaurants and other businesses – but residents still think something is missing.

We asked our readers what businesses they wanted to see open in Edinburgh, and they came up with a long list – including restaurant chains, coffee shops and clothes retailers. Locals also shared their hope to see some old shops and restaurants return to the Capital, after closing.

These are the 10 businesses that should open in Edinburgh, according to our readers.

This is just one of several restaurant chains that locals want to open in Edinburgh. Turtle Bay, which serves up flavourful Caribbean food and tropical cocktails, has 51 venues across the nation.

1. Turtle Bay

This is just one of several restaurant chains that locals want to open in Edinburgh. Turtle Bay, which serves up flavourful Caribbean food and tropical cocktails, has 51 venues across the nation.

Karen's Diner recently visited Edinburgh for a limited-time pop-up, but now many want it to set up shop permanently. The restaurant chain provides an immersive experience, in which visitors are served up delicious diner-style food by a team of rude ‘Karens', who antagonise diners while they eat.

2. Karen's Diner

Karen's Diner recently visited Edinburgh for a limited-time pop-up, but now many want it to set up shop permanently. The restaurant chain provides an immersive experience, in which visitors are served up delicious diner-style food by a team of rude 'Karens', who antagonise diners while they eat.

This fast-food burger chain once had several locations across the country - including two in Edinburgh, but now only has three venues in Scotland. Wimpy, which first opened in 1954, serves up burgers, fries and milkshakes.

3. Wimpy in Terminus Road (Pic by Jon Rigby)

This fast-food burger chain once had several locations across the country - including two in Edinburgh, but now only has three venues in Scotland. Wimpy, which first opened in 1954, serves up burgers, fries and milkshakes.

Several readers said they wanted to see a Betty's Tea Room open in Edinburgh. There are five of the traditional tea rooms, which are known for their afternoon teas, all of which are located in England,.

4. Betty's Tea Room

Several readers said they wanted to see a Betty's Tea Room open in Edinburgh. There are five of the traditional tea rooms, which are known for their afternoon teas, all of which are located in England,.

