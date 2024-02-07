News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh chippies: 15 fish and chip shops where you can get still a cheap fish supper in Edinburgh

These are the cheapest chippies in Edinburgh, according to locals
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 7th Feb 2024, 13:03 GMT
Updated 7th Feb 2024, 13:37 GMT

Cod or haddock? Mushy peas? And with or without salt and sauce? There are few things Edinburgh locals love more than a delicious fish supper from the local chippy.

With this in mind, we asked our readers where you can get the best value for money – those legendary spots that have remained cheap as chips!

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 15 chippies in the Capital where you can get your fish supper fix at an affordable price.

One reader named this family-run business as a great affordable chippy in Edinburgh. Pierinos, which serves up fish and chips, pizzas and burgers, can be found on Bernard Street in Leith.

One reader said Jubilee is their favourite affordable chippy in Edinburgh. The takeaway, which serves up fish and sausage suppers, is located on West Granton Road.

The Stenhouse Takeaway on Stenhouse Cross was recommended as an affordable chippy by several people. One local said: "They always make the fish to order!"

