Cod or haddock? Mushy peas? And with or without salt and sauce? There are few things Edinburgh locals love more than a delicious fish supper from the local chippy.
With this in mind, we asked our readers where you can get the best value for money – those legendary spots that have remained cheap as chips!
1. Edinburgh fish and chips spots
Take a look through our photo gallery to see 15 chippies in the Capital where you can get your fish supper fix at an affordable price. Photo: Pixabay
2. Pierinos
One reader named this family-run business as a great affordable chippy in Edinburgh. Pierinos, which serves up fish and chips, pizzas and burgers, can be found on Bernard Street in Leith. Photo: Third Party
3. Jubilee
One reader said Jubilee is their favourite affordable chippy in Edinburgh. The takeaway, which serves up fish and sausage suppers, is located on West Granton Road. Photo: Google Maps
4. The Stenhouse Takeaway
The Stenhouse Takeaway on Stenhouse Cross was recommended as an affordable chippy by several people. One local said: "They always make the fish to order!" Photo: Google Maps