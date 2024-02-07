Cod or haddock? Mushy peas? And with or without salt and sauce? There are few things Edinburgh locals love more than a delicious fish supper from the local chippy.

With this in mind, we asked our readers where you can get the best value for money – those legendary spots that have remained cheap as chips!

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 15 chippies in the Capital where you can get your fish supper fix at an affordable price.

2 . Pierinos One reader named this family-run business as a great affordable chippy in Edinburgh. Pierinos, which serves up fish and chips, pizzas and burgers, can be found on Bernard Street in Leith. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . Jubilee One reader said Jubilee is their favourite affordable chippy in Edinburgh. The takeaway, which serves up fish and sausage suppers, is located on West Granton Road. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . The Stenhouse Takeaway The Stenhouse Takeaway on Stenhouse Cross was recommended as an affordable chippy by several people. One local said: "They always make the fish to order!" Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales