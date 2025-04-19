Easter weekend in the UK is an important time for both religious and cultural celebrations, typically spanning four days, starting with Good Friday and ending with Easter Monday. It is often seen as the start of spring, with many people enjoying the long weekend with family gatherings, outdoor activities, and traditional meals, while shops and businesses may have reduced hours or close entirely, especially on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Good Friday, especially, holds religious importance for Christians as it commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and, traditionally, it is observed as a day of mourning and reflection. One long-standing custom is to eat fish instead of meat on Good Friday, which stems from Christian teachings, where meat – particularly red meat – was associated with feasting and celebration, making it inappropriate for a solemn day.

Fish, seen as a humble food, became the preferred alternative, while the practice also reflects historical fasting rules from the Catholic Church, which many still observe today. As a result, fish and chips is a popular meal across the UK on Good Friday, enjoyed by those following tradition as well as by others who simply embrace it as part of the Easter weekend customs.

Bearing this in mind, and also taking into account the fact we have plenty of amazing chippies in Edinburgh, we asked readers for their recommendations for the very best spots for fish and chips.

Have a look through our picture gallery to see which ones they opted for, and please let us know your own thoughts in the comments section before you go.

17 of Edinburgh's finest fish & chip shops Take a look through our gallery to see 17 of Edinburgh's finest fish & chip shops to try on Good Friday.

L'Alba D'Oro Address: 7 Henderson Row, Edinburgh, EH3 5DH. One customer said: Great fish and chips, fast service, friendly staff.

The Gorgie Fish Bar Address: 136-138 Gorgie Road, Edinburgh EH11 2NS. One customer said: Fantastic fish and chips. One of the best I've had. Very friendly staff. Would highly recommend.