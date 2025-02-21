West Lothian locals 'gutted' as beloved chippy announces sad closure after 30 years

Locals have expressed their sadness after a popular chippy in West Lothian announced it will close for good this weekend.

Aldo's takeaway in East Calder has been run by husband-and-wife team Aldo and Anna for 30 years – but now the couple have decided to retire.

The chippy, which has been described as ‘a true staple of the community’, will shut for the final time on Saturday, 22 February.

In an emotional message on social media, Aldo and Anna said they will “never forget” the friends they've made over the last three decades.

The Facebook post read: “After 30 years, we have at long last decided to hang up our aprons and retire from the chippy. We will be closing our shop on Saturday, 22nd February 2025.

“We are deeply touched by the kind messages that we've received from everyone. We will never forget the friends and memories we've made here, and we will miss all the familiar faces.

“A huge thank you to our customers, staff and drivers, past and present. We are incredibly grateful for the support you have shown us over the years. It has been a pleasure to serve the community.”

Locals were gutted over the announcement, with dozens wishing the couple a happy retirement in the comments.

One person said: “Thank you for not only being the best chippy but such friendly people – you will be missed. Enjoy your well earned and much deserved retirement.”

Another wrote: “Wishing you both a long and happy retirement. I’m going to miss your fish though, before we moved to East Calder (8 years ago) we were in search of the best fish supper, and we were delighted to discover we only lived a two minute walk away from one of the best we had ever tasted!”

A third customer posted: “Much love to you both, a true staple of our community here and you will be missed.”

A fourth said: “No one makes pizza as good as you guys.... we will really miss our Friday treat. Blessings to you both.”

