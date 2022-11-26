News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh Christmas market: Cost of a mulled wine, beer, hot chocolate and rides at festive market

If you’re looking to warm up with a mulled wine or hot chocolate or fancy a go on the big wheel here’s how much you’ll pay.

By Jolene Campbell
48 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Nov 2022, 10:15am

Edinburgh’s Christmas market is back for another year, marking the official start of the festive period for many in the Capital.

People piled into get a first look as the market opened on Friday marking the start of a calendar of activities, including a special carol concert on Sunday and the return of the George Street ice rink opening on Saturday.

Recently crowned the most popular in Europe, the market at East Princes Street Gardens draws in more than 4,000 people.

Vendor at Christmas Market

The festive extravaganza offers market stalls, Santa land and the big Christmas Wheel with stunning views of the Capital. This year the ride the comfort of the enclosed, weather-proof pods, with music from Forth One’s DJs.

Shoppers will find traditional chalets serving artisan festive foods, decorations, gifts, and other Christmas treats.

Street food vendors serve up Bavarian produce, as well as Scottish favourites with a twist, hot chocolates and craft beers.

We went along to see what was on offer, sample the winter warmers and rides and check out the prices.

Photo: Ginny Sanderson

Here’s a guide to what you will pay.

The big wheel is £10, concessions £8

Bratwurst £8

Currywurst £8

Photo: Ginny Sanderson
Cheeseburger £8.50

Venison burger £9

Haggis neeps and tatties £8

Stovies oatcakes and beetroot £9

Vegan hot dog £8

Crepes £6 + toppings

Mulled wine £7

Mulled cider £7

1/2 pint German Beer £4.50

Hot chocolate £5

Hot rhubarb cider £7

Pizza £10

Highland fries £8.50

