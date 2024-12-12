Plans have been lodged to turn a South Queensferry Burger King restaurant and drive-thru into a new Starbucks coffee shop and drive-thru.

The plans were submitted to the City of Edinburgh Council on December 3 by Opfer Logan Architects on behalf of Mungo Park Ltd, for changes to the drive-thru at 1 Ferrymuir, situated next to the Tesco supermarket and Dakota Hotel.

The existing Burger King restaurant and drive-thru at Ferrymuir in South Queensferry. | Google Maps

The proposed alterations would see the indoor seating area of the drive-thru unit extended, and the trade kitchen, manager’s office, dry store, chiller and freezer removed. A new back of house area would be created, with a reconfigured staff room.

The drive-thru section would remain the same, with cars still taking the same route around the South Queensferry unit before being served at the same customer hatch. While, the entrance to the restaurant area would also stay as it is, albeit the design would be changed slightly to signify the change of business.

The plans show the proposed new layout for a new Starbucks coffee shop and drive-thru at Ferrymuir in South Queensferry. | City of Edinburgh Council

The toilet facilities would remain similar to the existing offering, although a new disabled toilet is proposed to replace the existing one.

The online planning application has so far received three objections, however, those comments have not yet been made public. The council’s planning department will now decide whether to approve these plans or not.