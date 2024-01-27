News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Edinburgh food: 17 of the best places to visit for breakfast or brunch in 2024 across Edinburgh – in pictures

Here are some of the most popular spots for breakfast and brunch across Edinburgh – perfect places to try in 2024.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 4th Jan 2023, 12:47 GMT
Updated 27th Jan 2024, 16:53 GMT

Whether you’re looking for something indulgent, something healthy, or just fancy a full fry-up, locals are spoiled for choice when it comes to breakfast and brunch in Edinburgh.

Take a look through through our photo gallery to discover 17 of the best venues in the Capital. And before you go, let us know your own favourites in the comments section.

Found in Bruntsfield Place, Montpeliers serves brunch scran like The Full Monty - Chargrilled chicken, Christies pork sausages, Ayrshire bacon, eggs, potato scone, Scottish minute steak, Heatherfield haggis, black pudding, tomato - as well as pancakes, breakfast butties and more. Photo: Montpeliers

1. Montpeliers

Found in Bruntsfield Place, Montpeliers serves brunch scran like The Full Monty - Chargrilled chicken, Christies pork sausages, Ayrshire bacon, eggs, potato scone, Scottish minute steak, Heatherfield haggis, black pudding, tomato - as well as pancakes, breakfast butties and more. Photo: Montpeliers Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
The Olive Branch in Broughton Street, New Town, has a big brunch menu. Choose from the classics house breakfast, veggie breakfast, vegan breakfast to Eggs Pacifico, and potato rosti topped with poached eggs. Photo: The Olive Branch

2. The Olive Branch

The Olive Branch in Broughton Street, New Town, has a big brunch menu. Choose from the classics house breakfast, veggie breakfast, vegan breakfast to Eggs Pacifico, and potato rosti topped with poached eggs. Photo: The Olive Branch Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Café Vigo in St John's Road, Corstorphine, serves up a mean brunch - like this eggs Benedict with crispy bacon. Dishes range from a 'butcher's choice' breakfast, to vegan and veggie options, breakfast wraps, black pudding hot rolls, and more. Photo: Café Vigo Corstorphine

3. Café Vigo

Café Vigo in St John's Road, Corstorphine, serves up a mean brunch - like this eggs Benedict with crispy bacon. Dishes range from a 'butcher's choice' breakfast, to vegan and veggie options, breakfast wraps, black pudding hot rolls, and more. Photo: Café Vigo Corstorphine Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
This stylish joint is famed for their meaty fry-ups, called the Monty and the Full Monty, and an extensive bloody Mary menu - ideal for weekend brunch.

4. Montpeliers

This stylish joint is famed for their meaty fry-ups, called the Monty and the Full Monty, and an extensive bloody Mary menu - ideal for weekend brunch. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh