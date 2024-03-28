Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Innis & Gunn's legendary ‘lager taxi' is out in Edinburgh today – and locals who flag it can get their hands on some free beer and branded merchandise.

It's really easy to get your hands on some. All you need to do is message Innis & Gunn’s social channels – including @innisandgunn – and you might be lucky and score an office, home or social drop with 4 x Innis & Gunn lager bottles and branded glass.

The celebratory giveaway, titled ‘Random Acts of Pintness', comes after the craft brewer secured a major listing with supermarket giant Sainsbury’s supporting its biggest launch of the year – a new 330ml lager bottle 4-pack hitting the shelves this week.

The new bottle pack is currently being rolled out across all Sainsbury’s superstores and shops throughout Scotland.

Innis & Gunn’s founder and master brewer Dougal Gunn Sharp, said: “This is an exciting launch for us with Innis & Gunn’s award-winning Lager Beer now available in a pack of 4 x 330ml bottles for the first time ever. Our new listing with Sainsbury’s builds on our relationship further and reinforces our commitment to delivering Scotland’s premium lager in bottle and can formats. Other customers are due to follow including Asda and hopefully others too including Tesco, Morrison’s and Co-op.