Edinburgh Mexican restaurants to give away hundreds of free Burritos – here’s how to get yours
A popular Mexican restaurant chain with branches in Edinburgh is celebrating World Burrito Day in style – with the biggest-ever free burrito giveaway in UK history.
Tortilla, who have venues at St James Quarter and Forrest Road, will be handing out half a million free burritos up and down the country on Thursday April 4.
Last year, the popular restaurant gave away thousands of free burritos to celebrate the day and venues were packed and massive queues formed outside. This year, they plan to smash all records with the biggest ever UK giveaway.
To grab one of the free medium burritos, simply sign up to Club Tortilla www.tortilla.co.uk/loyalty, and once the account is validated you will receive an email with instructions to download a loyalty card to your Apple or Android phone wallet. Then, all you need to do is visit one of Edinburgh’s Tortilla restaurants on Thursday, after 2pm, order a medium burrito or naked burrito bowl with your choice of fillings.
The freshly made burritos with vegan and vegetarian options usually cost up to £9 – and that includes guacamole.
Tortilla marketing director, Megan Burton-Brown, said: “Tortilla exists to make life better with burritos – and what better way to celebrate than with burritos for all on World Burrito Day! This year we’ve made our giveaway bigger and better with half a million reasons for life to be better!”
And if you thought that was a great deal, Tortilla is also offering one extra special guest a Tortilla Black Card which will give them free burritos for the rest of the year! In collaboration with @greatbritish.memes, Tortilla is giving away a Tortilla Black Card to one lucky winner. Simply head to @greatbritish.memes, like the post, tag a friend and follow @tortillauk to enter. The competition goes live from 9am on Thursday 4 April and closes 12pm on Friday 12 April 2024 (T&Cs apply).
