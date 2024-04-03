Tortilla, who have venues at St James Quarter and Forrest Road in Edinburgh, are giving away free burritos on Thursday, April 4.

A popular Mexican restaurant chain with branches in Edinburgh is celebrating World Burrito Day in style – with the biggest-ever free burrito giveaway in UK history.

Tortilla, who have venues at St James Quarter and Forrest Road, will be handing out half a million free burritos up and down the country on Thursday April 4.

Last year, the popular restaurant gave away thousands of free burritos to celebrate the day and venues were packed and massive queues formed outside. This year, they plan to smash all records with the biggest ever UK giveaway.

To grab one of the free medium burritos, simply sign up to Club Tortilla www.tortilla.co.uk/loyalty, and once the account is validated you will receive an email with instructions to download a loyalty card to your Apple or Android phone wallet. Then, all you need to do is visit one of Edinburgh’s Tortilla restaurants on Thursday, after 2pm, order a medium burrito or naked burrito bowl with your choice of fillings.

The freshly made burritos with vegan and vegetarian options usually cost up to £9 – and that includes guacamole.

Tortilla marketing director, Megan Burton-Brown, said: “Tortilla exists to make life better with burritos – and what better way to celebrate than with burritos for all on World Burrito Day! This year we’ve made our giveaway bigger and better with half a million reasons for life to be better!”

