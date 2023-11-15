Tortilla is the UK’s largest fast-casual Mexican restaurant brand and will open its second Edinburgh restaurant on November 23

Mexican food fans in Edinburgh have something to look forward to this month after restaurant brand Tortilla announced the launch of their new Edinburgh restaurant.

Tortilla, which currently operates out of the St James Quarter, will open their new premises at 26 Forrest Road on November 23 with the new restaurant creating up to 30 new jobs for locals. And to celebrate the launch in true fiesta style, Tortilla is giving away free burritos to Edinburgh residents at the new location on Wednesday, November 22 between 12pm and 1.30pm.

Burrito fans can take advantage of the offer by registering on the company website where a two-for-one offer on burritos and naked burritos (dine in only) is also available in the form of a digital voucher. The offer is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and while stocks last.

Mexican fast-food chain, Tortilla, will open their new premises at 26 Forrest Road on November 23

Richard Morris, chief executive at Tortilla, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our second restaurant in Edinburgh. We’ve got a fantastic location and a passionate team who embody the values of our friendly local brand. Tortilla exists to make life better with burritos and we’re excited to welcome plenty of happy customers into restaurant and playing our part in this thriving community.”

Edinburgh locals can grab a bite from £7.30 at lunch or enjoy a sunset combo after 5pm, pairing their choice of burrito, naked burrito bowl or tacos and a delicious side, including juicy sweetcorn ribs drizzled in chipotle mayo, from £9.30.