London took the top spot for being the most expensive city, however, Edinburgh followed closely behind, and was found to be the second most expensive city for dining out.

Analysis found that an average meal out in Edinburgh costs £42.80 for two people. This price is significantly more expensive than going for a dinner out in Cardiff, where the average meal for two costs only £29.80.

Dinner at an inexpensive restaurant in Edinburgh was found to be less dear – costing an average of £30 for two people, however this price is still notably more pricey than a cheap meal in Peterborough, which had the lowest average cost of £18 for two.

Edinburgh and London both had the joint highest price - £37 – for an average pub dinner for two.

However, if you fancy Italian food, you’re much better off to go out in Edinburgh than in London. The average cost for a three-course meal at an Italian restaurant for two in Edinburgh is only £59, which is a bargain compared to the £74 you might pay in London.

Commenting on the study, a spokesperson from Maxima Kitchen Equipment said: “The hospitality industry in the UK has felt the effects of lockdown, however it is fantastic to see people returning to restaurants and enjoying the experience. This research reveals the most cost-effective destinations for those experiences as well as the ones we may need to save up for.”

