Here are eight of the best rated night out spots in Edinburgh according to reviews online and best ranked on Tripadvisor.
1. The Jazz Bar
The Jazz bar is an Edinburgh favourite and go-to for live music and club nights. It's open seven nights a week until late and puts on an eclectic mix of music, from soul, jazz, rock and pop to dance nights. Photo: Third party
2. Whistlebinkies
Binkies an Edinburgh institution hidden deep in the vaults under South Bridge. It has live music most days from late afternoon. One reviewer said: "The best bar in Edinburgh, open everyday, very good bands playing every night, tasty beers and the most important thing, it is open until late." Photo: Third party
3. Legends
Legends, which is also known by its previous name Opium, is a favourite among rock and metal fans. One reviewer said: "Just loved it. Perfect to go on Friday or Saturdays if you love rock and metal music, any other is just fine but the weekend is amazing!" Photo: Google
4. The Hive
The Hive is known for its wild club nights which take place across two dance floors and its cheap drinks. One regular said: "Hive is a bit of a Marmite situation, you either love it, hate it, or love to hate it." Photo: Third Party