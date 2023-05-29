News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations

Edinburgh nightclubs: 8 of the best places for a night out in Edinburgh including Why Not? and Voodoo Rooms

Here are just some of the top spots in the city, according to reviews on Google as well as Tripadvisor.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 29th May 2023, 17:41 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 17:55 BST

Edinburgh has a buzzing nightlife scene with no shortage of bars and clubs where you can dance the night away with top DJs or live music. Last week, the city was named as the best place in Scotland for a night out, and bagged fifth place when it came to the whole of the UK.

Here are eight of the best rated night out spots in Edinburgh according to reviews online and best ranked on Tripadvisor.

The Jazz bar is an Edinburgh favourite and go-to for live music and club nights. It's open seven nights a week until late and puts on an eclectic mix of music, from soul, jazz, rock and pop to dance nights.

1. The Jazz Bar

The Jazz bar is an Edinburgh favourite and go-to for live music and club nights. It's open seven nights a week until late and puts on an eclectic mix of music, from soul, jazz, rock and pop to dance nights. Photo: Third party

Photo Sales
Binkies an Edinburgh institution hidden deep in the vaults under South Bridge. It has live music most days from late afternoon. One reviewer said: "The best bar in Edinburgh, open everyday, very good bands playing every night, tasty beers and the most important thing, it is open until late."

2. Whistlebinkies

Binkies an Edinburgh institution hidden deep in the vaults under South Bridge. It has live music most days from late afternoon. One reviewer said: "The best bar in Edinburgh, open everyday, very good bands playing every night, tasty beers and the most important thing, it is open until late." Photo: Third party

Photo Sales
Legends, which is also known by its previous name Opium, is a favourite among rock and metal fans. One reviewer said: "Just loved it. Perfect to go on Friday or Saturdays if you love rock and metal music, any other is just fine but the weekend is amazing!"

3. Legends

Legends, which is also known by its previous name Opium, is a favourite among rock and metal fans. One reviewer said: "Just loved it. Perfect to go on Friday or Saturdays if you love rock and metal music, any other is just fine but the weekend is amazing!" Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Hive is known for its wild club nights which take place across two dance floors and its cheap drinks. One regular said: "Hive is a bit of a Marmite situation, you either love it, hate it, or love to hate it."

4. The Hive

The Hive is known for its wild club nights which take place across two dance floors and its cheap drinks. One regular said: "Hive is a bit of a Marmite situation, you either love it, hate it, or love to hate it." Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:EdinburghTripAdvisorGoogleScotland