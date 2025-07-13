The 15 best restaurants in and around Edinburgh according to OpenTable reviews

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 13th Jul 2025, 16:14 BST

Fifteen restaurants in and around Edinburgh have been recognised in OpenTable’s latest Diners’ Choice Lists.

The Diners’ Choice Lists are compiled and updated each month using diners’ reviews and aim to highlight the best local restaurants across five categories: Best Overall, Best Food, Best Service, Best Ambience and Best Value.

The list for Edinburgh and Midlothian was updated on July 5 and, although the best overall restaurant is located an hour’s drive from the Scottish capital, many city centre favourites have been recognised among the city’s best.

Scroll through our gallery to see which restaurants have been recognised by OpenTable this month.

1. OpenTable Diners' Choice List - July 2025

Despite being around an hour's drive from Edinburgh, the Allanton Inn has been named the top pick of restaurants in and around the city on OpenTable, with an overall rating of five stars. The restaurant showcases local and seasonal produce and the team has good connections with local farmers.

2. Allanton Inn

Despite being around an hour's drive from Edinburgh, the Allanton Inn has been named the top pick of restaurants in and around the city on OpenTable, with an overall rating of five stars. The restaurant showcases local and seasonal produce and the team has good connections with local farmers. | Google Maps

Paz Taqueria has also been named in the top three restaurants in and around Edinburgh. The Thistle Street restaurant is celebrated for its authentic street food, tacos and cocktails.

3. Paz Taqueria

Paz Taqueria has also been named in the top three restaurants in and around Edinburgh. The Thistle Street restaurant is celebrated for its authentic street food, tacos and cocktails. | Google Maps

La Garrigue also ranks in the top three restaurants for Edinburgh and Midlothian. The restaurant was awarded two AA Rosettes and an AA Notable Wine List in 2024.

4. La Garrigue

La Garrigue also ranks in the top three restaurants for Edinburgh and Midlothian. The restaurant was awarded two AA Rosettes and an AA Notable Wine List in 2024. | Google Maps

