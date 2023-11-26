3 . The Port of Leith

The Port of Leith has become known as something of an institution. Following a facelift in 2017 the landmark boozer no longer has the ships' flags and nautical decor. But it does still have loyal regulars and a reputation as a spot for a wild weekend night out. For decades it served as the go to pub for sailors right up until the 80s when Leith was a major European port. Photo: EEN supplied