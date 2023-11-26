Leith has plenty old bars that are rich in history and full of character.
Leith is packed with places to enjoy a tipple or two and many pubs steeped in history just like the historic old port itself.
The ever-changing area has seen an explosion in new swanky wine, cocktail and craft beer bars and gastropubs in recent years. But while much has been written about the ‘gentrification’ of Leith, old boozers are still a firm favourite with locals and visitors alike.
Here’s ten of the oldest pubs from the infamous Port of Leith to the impressive Old Chain Pier, the only pub in the city on seafront boasting panoramic views out to Fife across the Firth of Forth.
1. The Kings Wark
The Kings Wark built in 1434 was originally designed as a Royal residence, store house and private armoury for James I. It has also served as a smugglers hut, plague hospital, weigh house and a retail and wine merchant. It was rebuilt by Queen Mary of Scotland after being mostly destroyed in the Hertford Invasion in 1544. Photo: Third party
2. The Carriers Quarters
The Carriers Quarters is one of Leith's oldest pubs. It was established in 1785 making it the oldest 'unaltered' pub in Leith. From the outside it looks small but inside it's packed with charm, character and a selection of spirits, cocktails and two cask ale pumps. Photo: EEN
3. The Port of Leith
The Port of Leith has become known as something of an institution. Following a facelift in 2017 the landmark boozer no longer has the ships' flags and nautical decor. But it does still have loyal regulars and a reputation as a spot for a wild weekend night out. For decades it served as the go to pub for sailors right up until the 80s when Leith was a major European port. Photo: EEN supplied
4. Malt and Hops
The Malt and Hops on the Shore dates back to 1747. It has a real fire and the walls are decked out with mirrors, prints and beer-related artefacts. Pumpclips from long-lost breweries hang from the ceiling along with hop vines which are renewed every harvest. Photo: EEN