1. Hoot the Redeemer
Where: 7 Hanover Street, Edinburgh EH2 2DL. Time Out says: This basement space in the centre of town is not your average high street spot, offering something a bit more quirky compared to the traditional boozer. Photo: Third Party
2. Casablanca Cocktail Club
Where: 235 Cowgate, Edinburgh EH1 1JQ. Time Out says: The drinks menu looks like a high fashion magazine, with cocktails like the Champagne Supernova and Blonde Bombshell to choose from. Photo: Third Party
3. The Royal Dick
Where: 1 Summerhall, Newington, Edinburgh EH9 1PL. Time Out says: A cosy bar that shares a name with the old vet school itself – the Royal Dick. Photo: Third Party
4. Cold Town House
Where: 4 Grassmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2JU. Time Out says: There are three storeys to this Grassmarket bar, including a rooftop terrace that’s perfect for summertime drinking. Photo: Third Party