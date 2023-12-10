News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh pubs: 11 top bars to visit in Edinburgh for pints, cocktails and gin & tonics, according to Time Out

Time Out magazine knows a thing or two when it comes to finding the coolest places for beers, cocktails or G&Ts – as you’ll see from this round-up.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 10th Dec 2023, 17:12 GMT

The publication’s writers have compiled a list of what they consider to be the best bars in Edinburgh right now – and they’ve included some amazing venues.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see where Time Out recommend going for a tipple or two. And before you go, let us know your own favourites in the comments section.

Where: 7 Hanover Street, Edinburgh EH2 2DL. Time Out says: This basement space in the centre of town is not your average high street spot, offering something a bit more quirky compared to the traditional boozer.

1. Hoot the Redeemer

Where: 7 Hanover Street, Edinburgh EH2 2DL. Time Out says: This basement space in the centre of town is not your average high street spot, offering something a bit more quirky compared to the traditional boozer. Photo: Third Party

Where: 235 Cowgate, Edinburgh EH1 1JQ. Time Out says: The drinks menu looks like a high fashion magazine, with cocktails like the Champagne Supernova and Blonde Bombshell to choose from.

2. Casablanca Cocktail Club

Where: 235 Cowgate, Edinburgh EH1 1JQ. Time Out says: The drinks menu looks like a high fashion magazine, with cocktails like the Champagne Supernova and Blonde Bombshell to choose from. Photo: Third Party

Where: 1 Summerhall, Newington, Edinburgh EH9 1PL. Time Out says: A cosy bar that shares a name with the old vet school itself – the Royal Dick.

3. The Royal Dick

Where: 1 Summerhall, Newington, Edinburgh EH9 1PL. Time Out says: A cosy bar that shares a name with the old vet school itself – the Royal Dick. Photo: Third Party

Where: 4 Grassmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2JU. Time Out says: There are three storeys to this Grassmarket bar, including a rooftop terrace that’s perfect for summertime drinking.

4. Cold Town House

Where: 4 Grassmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2JU. Time Out says: There are three storeys to this Grassmarket bar, including a rooftop terrace that’s perfect for summertime drinking. Photo: Third Party

