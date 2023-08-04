News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh pubs: 12 bars in Edinburgh where you can keep the party going after midnight, including Voodoo Rooms

Want to keep the party going after the witching hour? We’ve rounded up a selection of 12 bars in Edinburgh where you can still get served after midnight...
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 4th Aug 2023, 14:36 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 14:36 BST

We've all been there. The clock has struck midnight and you are having such a good night, you just don’t want to go home.

Edinburgh is full of nightclubs where you can dance until the wee small hours, but sometimes you just want a good bar for that late lastie.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 12 bars in Edinburgh where you can drink past midnight.

Where: 139 Cowgate, Edinburgh EH1 1JS. Open 9am to 5am.

Where: 139 Cowgate, Edinburgh EH1 1JS. Open 9am to 5am. Photo: Third Party

Where: 184-186 Cowgate, Edinburgh EH1 1JJ. Opens 12pm to 3am.

Where: 184-186 Cowgate, Edinburgh EH1 1JJ. Opens 12pm to 3am. Photo: Third Party

Where: 29-35 Niddry Street, Edinburgh EH1 1LG. Opens 5pm to 3am daily.

Where: 29-35 Niddry Street, Edinburgh EH1 1LG. Opens 5pm to 3am daily. Photo: Third Party

