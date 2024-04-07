Edinburgh has no shortage of places where you can wet your whistle, but as with many other areas of life, the city centre has seen major changes over the past few years – and not all of them for the better.

Much has been written about the death of the traditional boozer, and in the city centre pubs have to compete with a wide array of wine and cocktail bars, specialist gin and rum outlets and craft beer bars.

And that’s not to mention the number of ‘proper’ boozers which have been converted into gastropubs.

All is not lost, however, as there’s still a few places where you can enjoy a good pint of lager and a packet of crisps – perhaps with a football match on the telly or a game of pool or darts.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see 12 traditional pubs in Edinburgh we’d recommend going for a drink.

The Oxford Bar Where: 8 Young Street, Edinburgh EH2 4JB. Fans of local crime writer Ian Rankin will already ken this place well, an Edinburgh institution since its inception at the end of the 19th century (1893, in fact). Literary ties aside, the bar is a true throwback to the city boozers of yesteryear.

The Cafe Royal Where: 19 West Register Street, Edinburgh, EH2 2AA. Styled on those magnificent gin palaces of old, the Cafe Royal is a shining example of grand city bar with an impressive Victorian circle bar, elegant stained glass and white marble floor. The bar opened in 1863 and has remained virtually the same since then; the whole building and its interior were listed in 1970.

The Athletic Arms Where: 1-3 Angle Park Terrace, Edinburgh, EH11 2JX. Initially named the Gravediggers Arms due to its location between two graveyards, this Dalry public house has a genuine old school feel, with an authentic decor and a welcoming atmosphere. If you're looking for an Edinburgh institution steeped in history, then look no further.

The Jolly Judge Where: 7 James Ct, Edinburgh EH1 2PB. Situated on the Royal Mile, a mere 2 minutes' walk from Edinburgh Castle, this is an independently-owned bar with low beamed ceilings, log fire and a tranquil atmosphere. Its a great pub and their Monday night quiz packs in the punters.