News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
1 hour ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
3 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
6 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
6 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
7 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla

Edinburgh pubs: 12 ‘proper’ traditional boozers in Edinburgh’s Southside where you can still enjoy a good pint

There are still plenty of good old-fashioned pubs left in Edinburgh – and we’ve rounded up a dozen of the best boozers in and around the Southside area of the city.

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 4th May 2023, 16:31 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 16:31 BST

Scotland's captial has no shortage of places to enjoy a cold glass of something, but as with many other areas of life the city centre has seen major changes over the past few years – and not all of them for the better.

Much has been written about the death of the traditional boozer, and Edinburgh pubs now have to compete with a wide array of wine and cocktail bars, specialist gin and rum outlets and craft beer bars.

And that’s not to mention the number of old fashioned boozers which have been converted into gastropubs.

All is not lost, however, as there’s still some places where you can enjoy a pint of lager and a packet of crisps – perhaps with a sports match on the telly or a game of pool or darts thrown in for good measure.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 12 traditional pubs in and around Southside we’d recommend going for a pint.

Take a look through our picture gallery to see 12 'proper' pubs in and around Edinburgh's Southside area

1. 12 proper pubs in Edinburgh's Southside

Take a look through our picture gallery to see 12 'proper' pubs in and around Edinburgh's Southside area Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 25 Forrest Road, Edinburgh EH1 2QH

2. Sandy Bell’s

Where: 25 Forrest Road, Edinburgh EH1 2QH Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 1 Infirmary Street, Edinburgh EH1 1LT

3. The Royal Oak

Where: 1 Infirmary Street, Edinburgh EH1 1LT Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 3-7 West Richmond Street, Edinburgh, EH8 9EF

4. The Southsider

Where: 3-7 West Richmond Street, Edinburgh, EH8 9EF Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:EdinburghScotland