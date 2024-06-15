Edinburgh pubs: 20 buzzing bars in Edinburgh to say cheers to 'Beer Day Britain 2024' with a cold pint

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 15th Jun 2024, 04:55 BST
June 15 is the annual day of Beer Day Britain, and with it falling on a Saturday this year, plenty of us will be heading to the pub to enjoy a cold pint.

Beer Day Britain was instigated in 2015 by award-winning beer sommelier Jane Peyton and celebrates all beer - including traditional ales, mainstream lagers, craft beers and everything in between.

As we all know, Edinburgh has some fantastic watering holes, from old-fashioned boozers and history-soaked pubs to trendy style bars. To help you decide which venue to visit, we consulted The Good Beer Guide, because, after all, these guys know what they're talking about.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 20 pubs in the Capital the guide thinks are worth a visit – and enjoy Beer Day Britain wherever you celebrate it this year.

Where: 39 Jamaica Street, Edinburgh EH3 6HF

2. Kay’s Bar

Where: 39 Jamaica Street, Edinburgh EH3 6HF Photo: Third Party

Where: 131 Dundee Street, Edinburgh EH11 1AX

3. The Fountain Bar

Where: 131 Dundee Street, Edinburgh EH11 1AX Photo: Third Party

Where: James Court, Lawnmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2PB

4. Jolly Judge

Where: James Court, Lawnmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2PB Photo: Third Party

