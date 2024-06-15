June 15 is the annual day of Beer Day Britain, and with it falling on a Saturday this year, plenty of us will be heading to the pub to enjoy a cold pint.
Beer Day Britain was instigated in 2015 by award-winning beer sommelier Jane Peyton and celebrates all beer - including traditional ales, mainstream lagers, craft beers and everything in between.
As we all know, Edinburgh has some fantastic watering holes, from old-fashioned boozers and history-soaked pubs to trendy style bars. To help you decide which venue to visit, we consulted The Good Beer Guide, because, after all, these guys know what they're talking about.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see 20 pubs in the Capital the guide thinks are worth a visit – and enjoy Beer Day Britain wherever you celebrate it this year.
