In an era when cool style bars seem to be opening up across Edinburgh every other week, it's good to know there’s still some classic ‘old-school’ pubs out there.

Of course, a worrying number of these pubs have been forced to call last orders over the past few years – but mercifully, the beloved boozers on this list are still serving pints in traditional surroundings.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 24 of Edinburgh's last remaining ‘proper’ pubs – and let us know your own favourites in the comments section before you go.

1 . Athletic Arms (Diggers)

2 . The Carriers Quarters Where: 42 Bernard St, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6PR.

3 . The Tam O'Shanter Address: 39 Great Juction Street, Edinburgh EH6 5HX.