Edinburgh pubs: 24 photos of Edinburgh's 'last standing' proper traditional old-man pubs

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 27th Apr 2025, 04:55 BST
Have a look at some of the best old-school traditional pubs still operating in the Edinburgh today.

In an era when cool style bars seem to be opening up across Edinburgh every other week, it's good to know there’s still some classic ‘old-school’ pubs out there.

Of course, a worrying number of these pubs have been forced to call last orders over the past few years – but mercifully, the beloved boozers on this list are still serving pints in traditional surroundings.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 24 of Edinburgh's last remaining ‘proper’ pubs – and let us know your own favourites in the comments section before you go.

1. 24 of Edinburgh's last remaining ‘proper’ pubs

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 24 of Edinburgh's last remaining ‘proper’ pubs. Photo: Athletic Arms (Diggers) Photo: Athletic Arms (Diggers)

Where: 42 Bernard St, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6PR.

2. The Carriers Quarters

Where: 42 Bernard St, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6PR. Photo: Third Party

Address: 39 Great Juction Street, Edinburgh EH6 5HX.

3. The Tam O'Shanter

Address: 39 Great Juction Street, Edinburgh EH6 5HX. Photo: Google Street View

Address: 1 Queensferry Road, Edinburgh, EH4 3DJ.

4. Mathers (West End)

Address: 1 Queensferry Road, Edinburgh, EH4 3DJ. Photo: Third Party

