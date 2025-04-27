In an era when cool style bars seem to be opening up across Edinburgh every other week, it's good to know there’s still some classic ‘old-school’ pubs out there.
Of course, a worrying number of these pubs have been forced to call last orders over the past few years – but mercifully, the beloved boozers on this list are still serving pints in traditional surroundings.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see 24 of Edinburgh's last remaining ‘proper’ pubs – and let us know your own favourites in the comments section before you go.
1 / 7
