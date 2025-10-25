In an age where trendy bars seem to pop up in Edinburgh every other week, it's good to know there’s still a place for the classic ‘old-school’ pubs.
Of course, a worrying number of these pubs have called last orders in recent years – but thankfully, the cherished boozers on our list are still serving pints in traditional surroundings.
Scroll through our picture gallery to see 25 of Edinburgh's last remaining ‘proper’ pubs – and please let us know your own favourites in the comments section before you go.
