Edinburgh is a stunning city filled with incredible landmarks – so take in the views while sipping on a drink at one of the Capital’s many rooftop bars.
You can behold the city’s beauty while enjoying cocktails, wine, beer and nibbles. Whether you want a spot for a romantic date night or a fun-filled night-out with friends, there will be something for you on our list of recommendations.
1. SKYBar Edinburgh
Cocktails are served up alongside gorgeous views of Edinburgh Castle and the city skyline at this bar on Bread Street. One visitor who enjoyed a drink at SKYBar Edinburgh gave the venue a 5 star review on Google, writing: "We enjoyed the view while sipping good cocktails and eating tasty burgers." Photo: Contributed
2. Rooftop 51
Fairly new to Edinburgh is Rooftop 51, a craft beer and cocktail bar situated at the top of the Moxy Hotel in Fountainbridge. The new arrival is already popular with locals, with one reviewer writing on Google: "Lovely views, great service and great selection at the bar." Photo: Contributed
3. Nor’ Loft
Guests at this chic bar and restaurant on Market Street can enjoy delicious nibbles and champagne while enjoying beautiful views of the Capital. One visitor gave the Nor’ Loft a 5-star review on Google, describing it as a "great rooftop bar with a stunning view of the whole of Edinburgh." Photo: JOHN NEED
4. Cold Town House
Cold Town House in Grassmarket has a roof terrace where you can enjoy craft beer, cocktails and pizza while gazing at the towering Edinburgh Castle. One reviewer described it as a "nice rooftop with a good atmosphere", and added that it was "great to enjoy the last sunlight of the day with a drink and some food". Photo: Contributed