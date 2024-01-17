Edinburgh pubs: Historic Edinburgh New Town bar built in 1896 earns place on list of 'Britain’s Top 10 pubs’
Britain's best-loved bar guide has named its ‘Top 10 Beer Pubs’ – and one Edinburgh venue has earned a spot on the prestigious list.
The Good Pub Guide, which has been offering independent reviews of the best watering holes for over 30 years, says all 10 venues that made the cut boast friendly service and a great atmosphere.
They added: “Some welcome you with great decor and some are eclectic – but they all have in common a fantastic range of real ales. And that’s reason enough to plan your next visit if you’re lucky enough to live nearby…”
The only Scottish venue to make the list, The Guildford Arms, on West Register Street in Edinburgh city centre, is no stranger to plaudits. Over the years, the New Town boozer has won numerous awards, enhancing its reputation as one of Edinburgh’s finest drinking institutions.
In its review of The Guildford Arms, The Good Pub Guide says: “This is an easy-going, much loved bar with splendid Victorian décor (it was built in 1896) and a snug upstairs gallery restaurant with contrasting modern décor that gives a fine dress-circle view of the main bar below.
“Knowledgeable, efficient staff serve ten well kept quickly changing beers such as Fyne Ales Jarl, Gun Project Babylon Pale Ale, Orkney Dark Island, Stewart Pentland IPA and Swannay Orkney IPA plus craft and continental beers. Also, several wines by the glass, 50 malt whiskies, a dozen rums and a dozen gins.”