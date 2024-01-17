Popular pub in Edinburgh’s New Town is only Scottish venue to be named in list

The Good Pub Guide has named The Guildford Arms in Edinburgh as one of the best pubs in Britain. Photo: The Guildford Arms

Britain's best-loved bar guide has named its ‘Top 10 Beer Pubs’ – and one Edinburgh venue has earned a spot on the prestigious list.

The Good Pub Guide, which has been offering independent reviews of the best watering holes for over 30 years, says all 10 venues that made the cut boast friendly service and a great atmosphere.

They added: “Some welcome you with great decor and some are eclectic – but they all have in common a fantastic range of real ales. And that’s reason enough to plan your next visit if you’re lucky enough to live nearby…”

The only Scottish venue to make the list, The Guildford Arms, on West Register Street in Edinburgh city centre, is no stranger to plaudits. Over the years, the New Town boozer has won numerous awards, enhancing its reputation as one of Edinburgh’s finest drinking institutions.

In its review of The Guildford Arms, The Good Pub Guide says: “This is an easy-going, much loved bar with splendid Victorian décor (it was built in 1896) and a snug upstairs gallery restaurant with contrasting modern décor that gives a fine dress-circle view of the main bar below.