He came to Edinburgh to study astronomy at university and ended up a legendary publican

The landlord of a popular Edinburgh pub is celebrating 20 years at the helm – having taken over the premises “accidently”.

Alan Nicholls, who runs The Regent bar on Montrose Terrace, says he had no idea that, at the age 40, he would be taking on what is now an iconic LGBTQ+ real ale pub.

Reminiscing of his journey from coffee shop manager to publican, Alan says: “I came to Edinburgh to study astronomy at university, but quickly decided it wasn’t for me. A friend of mine ran a café in the city but gave it up, so I took it on and stayed there for several years.

Alan Nicholls, who runs The Regent Bar on Montrose Terrace in Edinburgh, is celebrating 20 years at the helm.

“Whilst doing that I got involved in the dance/club scene when raves started up in the late 80s and was running parties in the café before progressing to a venue. We hosted an LGBTQ+ club night which then continued for 13 years, its popularity exploded. And, although I loved being a DJ and club promoter, once I hit 40 it was time for me to explore another avenue.”

Finding himself behind the bar of The Regent was accidental fate for Alan, who walked past the building on his morning commute each day. Having seen that it was advertised as for sale for a number of weeks, he expressed his interest and in May 2003 was handed the keys.

“It was all kind of accidental,” he says. “I hadn’t been looking around for pubs particularly, and didn’t have my eyes on this one, it was just a coincidence.”

The Regent, with its comfortable sofas, quirky décor and relaxed ambience is one of Edinburgh’s most popular pubs, which has amassed a strong and loyal customer base over the years. With an array of cask ales available and offering an open door to the LGBTQ+ community, the award-winning pub was a breath of fresh air compared to what the scene of Edinburgh was offering 20 years ago.

Looking back on the last two decades – from recessions and bank crashes to international wars and the Covid pandemic – Alan says there’s always been one thing in particular that kept him going. “I’ve been really fortunate to have a fantastically dedicated and loyal team around me and I’ve never felt alone,” he says. “With the support from the team alongside my Operations Manager Chris and everyone at Punch, I’ve always felt like there was somebody holding my hand.

“I would have hated to be in this industry alone, so even during the most challenging times, I’ve always had a shoulder to lean on. Business isn’t the same as when it first opened, things develop and they change but you have to be open to that. In this business you must be flexible, aware of what the trends are and how things are going.

“You couldn’t possibly please everybody and you can’t be all things to all people, but as long as you know that, I think anybody could be successful in this industry.”

Whilst there have been numerous stand-out moments for Alan in the last two decades, he says that he is most proud of being declared the Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Edinburgh Pub of the Year 2008 – which was also a first for an LGBTQ+ venue in Scotland – and for becoming a Punch Publican of the Year Finalist in 2022.