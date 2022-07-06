The interior and exterior of the premium casual dining restaurant will be transformed, thanks to a £250,000 investment.

The George Street location, which originally opened in 2007, will be closed between July 11 and August 2, to allow works to take place.

The restaurant is set to re-open in time for the Edinburgh Fringe, with a total of 187 covers, including a 60-seat upstairs mezzanine and a 12-person semi-private dining room, both of which will be available for private hire.

A key feature of the new look will be a truly open kitchen, giving guests the opportunity to witness Gusto Italian’s chefs first-hand.

Existing customers and new diners will be able to enjoy The Pizza Experience, which provides two and a half hours of feasting and entertainment at the Chef’s Table.

After enjoying fizz upon arrival, antipasti and Gusto Italian’s signature Dough Petals, created by the pizza chef, groups of up to ten people will roll up their sleeves and learn how to ball their dough, pin a pizza, and create their very own twelve-inch sourdough pizza, competing against each other to win prizes.

New offerings, including the Pizza Experience and the Theatre Kitchen, will be introduced at the refurbished Gusto Italian Edinburgh.

Gusto Italian Edinburgh General Manager, Sarah McNab, said, “We can’t wait to see what our guests think of our Pizza Experience and I’m confident they’ll love our new look. The open kitchen will drive such energy to the surrounding tables with chefs demonstrating their impressive skills and interacting with diners, and we’re confident this will be one of the most vibrant kitchens in Edinburgh. The Pizza Experience is sure to be a huge hit with guests, it’s such a fun interactive experience, perfect for group get-togethers, work nights out and celebrations! My team and I can’t wait to welcome our guests back in on 2nd August.”