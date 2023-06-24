News you can trust since 1873
Cold Town House on the Grassmarket has its beer garden sitting right at the foot of Edinburgh Castle. You can get a pizza and they even do brewery tours.

Edinburgh restaurants: 10 of the best places in Edinburgh with outdoor seating, including Nor Loft and The Ivy

Here’s our pick of restaurants and bars serving food where you can enjoy a meal al fresco.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 24th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

Summer is here and what better way to enjoy it than a meal sitting out in the sunshine. Here are ten places regularly topping the reviews when it comes to restaurants with outdoor seating areas across the Capital. From courtyard suntraps to Shoreside dining, there’s no shortage of places to make the most of the sunshine and soak up those rays while you enjoy a bite.

Thai restaurant Chaophraya in Castle Street, New Town, has floor to ceiling windows offering spectacular views of Edinburgh Castle. You can also dine out on the balcony in warm weather.

1. Chaophraya

Thai restaurant Chaophraya in Castle Street, New Town, has floor to ceiling windows offering spectacular views of Edinburgh Castle. You can also dine out on the balcony in warm weather. Photo: Supplied

Angels with Bagpipes on the High Street has an award winning chef and specialises in traditional Scottish food like scallops and venison. Note that you can't book in advance for the outdoor seats.

2. Angels with Bagpipes

Angels with Bagpipes on the High Street has an award winning chef and specialises in traditional Scottish food like scallops and venison. Note that you can't book in advance for the outdoor seats. Photo: Supplied

Teuchters Landing, located down The Shore in Leith, is a favourite for eating out. Looking over the water, the pub has better than your usual pub food, a famous whisky hoop game and has been named in the top 10 best places in the UK to have breakfast.

3. Teuchters Landing

Teuchters Landing, located down The Shore in Leith, is a favourite for eating out. Looking over the water, the pub has better than your usual pub food, a famous whisky hoop game and has been named in the top 10 best places in the UK to have breakfast. Photo: Supplied

Scott's Kitchen has a great view and location overlooking beautiful Victoria Street. The restaurant has a south facing terrace and is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

4. Scott's Kitchen

Scott's Kitchen has a great view and location overlooking beautiful Victoria Street. The restaurant has a south facing terrace and is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Photo: Supplied

