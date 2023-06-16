If you’re looking for something fun to do on a budget, here are 10 of the best free things to do in Edinburgh.
1. Smell the flowers at Edinburgh Botanic Gardens
Several of our readers recommended Edinburgh Botanic Gardens as a great place to go to enjoy a free day out. There are over 70 acres of beautiful land to explore, with sections including the Rock Garden, the Woodland Garden, the Pond, the Arboretum and the Chinese Hillside. Photo: Ian Georgeson
2. Explore the National Museum Of Scotland
It's easy to spend a whole day at the National Museum of Scotland without even spending a penny. There's something for everyone, as the Edinburgh museum, which has free entry, has fascinating exhibits about the natural world, science and technology, history and archaeology and more. Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden
3. Hike up Arthur's Seat
Climbing up this ancient volcano in Holyrood Park is totally free! Arthur's Seat is around a two hour hike and those who reach the peak are treated to spectacular views of the Edinburgh skyline. Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden
4. Paddle on Portobello beach
When the weather is nice, Portobello Beach is a lovely place to spend the day. You can walk down the promenade, build sandcastles and paddle in the water - and it costs nothing! Photo: Julie Bull