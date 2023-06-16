You don’t have to spend money to have fun in Edinburgh

If you’re looking for something fun to do on a budget, here are 10 of the best free things to do in Edinburgh.

While some tourist attractions will set you back a pretty penny, there’s plenty of free activities to enjoy in the city. We asked Edinburgh Evening News readers to share their favourite things to do in the Capital that don’t cost anything, and they came up with some great suggestions.

These are the 10 best free activities to do in Edinburgh, according to our readers.

1 . Smell the flowers at Edinburgh Botanic Gardens Several of our readers recommended Edinburgh Botanic Gardens as a great place to go to enjoy a free day out. There are over 70 acres of beautiful land to explore, with sections including the Rock Garden, the Woodland Garden, the Pond, the Arboretum and the Chinese Hillside.

2 . Explore the National Museum Of Scotland It's easy to spend a whole day at the National Museum of Scotland without even spending a penny. There's something for everyone, as the Edinburgh museum, which has free entry, has fascinating exhibits about the natural world, science and technology, history and archaeology and more.

3 . Hike up Arthur's Seat Climbing up this ancient volcano in Holyrood Park is totally free! Arthur's Seat is around a two hour hike and those who reach the peak are treated to spectacular views of the Edinburgh skyline.

4 . Paddle on Portobello beach When the weather is nice, Portobello Beach is a lovely place to spend the day. You can walk down the promenade, build sandcastles and paddle in the water - and it costs nothing!