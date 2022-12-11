1. Edinburgh Castle
How many castles do you know which were built in the plug of a 350 million year old volcano? Edinburgh Castle is steeped in history, standing on a spot which has been occupied by humans since the Iron Age. Enjoy the sights of the city from the esplanade or book a ticket and explore the fortress itself.
Photo: Getty Images
2. The Royal Mile
The Royal Mile is the pulsing artery which flows through Edinburgh's Old Town. It is the most touristy part of the city, but for good reason - the winding cobbled footway, Scottish trinket shops, bagpipe players and old architecture make this a truly magical place. At the top of the walk you'll find the Camera Obscura and Edinburgh Castle.
Photo: Getty Images
3. Princes Street
Princes Street, immortalised as one of the only actual Edinburgh filming locations for Trainspotting, is the place to go if you love to shop. Though the iconic Jenners has closed, it is still one of the busiest shopping hubs in the city. Relax afterwards by visiting the Scottish National Gallery, or strolling through Princes Street Gardens and taking in the views of the Scott Monument, Ross Fountain, and Castle.
Photo: Trainspotting
4. Arthur's Seat
Arthur's Seat, another ancient volcanic plug, can be found in the centre of Holyrood Park. The clamber to the top might take some effort (appropriate footwear is recommended) but the views from the top are outstanding. Pay a trip to the nearby Palace of Holyroodhouse, stroll the gardens, or pop to one of Edinburgh's oldest pubs, the nearby Sheep's Heid Inn for a well-earned pint afterwards.
Photo: Getty Images