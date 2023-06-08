News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation
Former Britain’s Got Talent contestant dies aged 38
Met Office issues amber warm weather across UK
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election

Edinburgh restaurants: 12 best restaurants in Edinburgh with epic views - including Joppa Rocks and Chaophraya

Here are a dozen Edinburgh restaurants with some of the best views of the city
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 8th Jun 2023, 17:56 BST

Whether you are looking to impress a visitor from out of town, or just want that 'wow' factor added to your dining experience, Edinburgh has plenty of restaurants with jaw-dropping views of the city.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 12 eateries where the views are as good as the food – well, almost.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 12 Edinburgh restaurants where the views are incredible.

1. Restaurants with a view

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 12 Edinburgh restaurants where the views are incredible. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Housed on a site that was once public toilets at the east end of Portobello promenade, Joppa Rocks has stunning views out over the water and will offer a range of seafood dishes as well as cocktails and draught beers.

2. Joppa Rocks

Housed on a site that was once public toilets at the east end of Portobello promenade, Joppa Rocks has stunning views out over the water and will offer a range of seafood dishes as well as cocktails and draught beers. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
A swanky new eaterie with breathtaking views of the Water of Leith, The Tollhouse comes from the team behind Edinburgh’s multi-award-winning Dine restaurants.

3. The Tollhouse

A swanky new eaterie with breathtaking views of the Water of Leith, The Tollhouse comes from the team behind Edinburgh’s multi-award-winning Dine restaurants. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Thai restaurant Chaophraya in Castle Street, New Town, has floor to ceiling windows offering spectacular views of Edinburgh Castle. You can also dine out on the balcony in warm weather.

4. Chaophraya

Thai restaurant Chaophraya in Castle Street, New Town, has floor to ceiling windows offering spectacular views of Edinburgh Castle. You can also dine out on the balcony in warm weather. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Edinburgh