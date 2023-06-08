Whether you are looking to impress a visitor from out of town, or just want that 'wow' factor added to your dining experience, Edinburgh has plenty of restaurants with jaw-dropping views of the city.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see 12 eateries where the views are as good as the food – well, almost.
1. Restaurants with a view
Take a look through our photo gallery to see 12 Edinburgh restaurants where the views are incredible. Photo: Third Party
2. Joppa Rocks
Housed on a site that was once public toilets at the east end of Portobello promenade, Joppa Rocks has stunning views out over the water and will offer a range of seafood dishes as well as cocktails and draught beers. Photo: Third Party
3. The Tollhouse
A swanky new eaterie with breathtaking views of the Water of Leith, The Tollhouse comes from the team behind Edinburgh’s multi-award-winning Dine restaurants. Photo: Third Party
4. Chaophraya
Thai restaurant Chaophraya in Castle Street, New Town, has floor to ceiling windows offering spectacular views of Edinburgh Castle. You can also dine out on the balcony in warm weather. Photo: Contributed