Edinburgh restaurants: 13 first look photos as Rosa’s Thai restaurant opens its doors in Edinburgh city centre
Rosa's Thai opened the doors of its first Edinburgh restaurant on Monday – and it already looks like an exciting addition to the city’s thriving food and drink scene.
Situated at 43 Frederick Street, the 122-cover venue will offer dishes made to co-founder Saiphin Moore's time-honoured recipes, from classic red and green curries to fiery drunken noodles, as well as a dedicated menu of signature bubble teas, boozy Thai-inspired cocktails and Singha on tap.
To celebrate the opening, diners have the chance to be the first in and get 50% off their food bills during the soft launch fortnight until November 12.
Take a look through our photo gallery for a first look at Rosa’s Thai in Edinburgh, as well as some of the delicious dishes on offer.
