Edinburgh restaurants: 13 first look photos as Rosa’s Thai restaurant opens its doors in Edinburgh city centre

Rosa's Thai opened the doors of its first Edinburgh restaurant on Monday – and it already looks like an exciting addition to the city’s thriving food and drink scene.
Published 13th Nov 2023, 14:33 GMT
Situated at 43 Frederick Street, the 122-cover venue will offer dishes made to co-founder Saiphin Moore's time-honoured recipes, from classic red and green curries to fiery drunken noodles, as well as a dedicated menu of signature bubble teas, boozy Thai-inspired cocktails and Singha on tap.

To celebrate the opening, diners have the chance to be the first in and get 50% off their food bills during the soft launch fortnight until November 12.

Take a look through our photo gallery for a first look at Rosa’s Thai in Edinburgh, as well as some of the delicious dishes on offer.

Rosa’s Thai will be based in a former greengrocers-turned-listed building which dates back to the 1700s. The restaurant’s exterior nods to Edinburgh’s rich heritage with beautiful Greek-style columns and ornate iron railings,.

Rosa’s Thai will be based in a former greengrocers-turned-listed building which dates back to the 1700s. The restaurant’s exterior nods to Edinburgh’s rich heritage with beautiful Greek-style columns and ornate iron railings,. Photo: Alix McIntosh

Hot on the heels of its first Scottish restaurant in Glasgow, popular London chain Rosa's Thai has opened a second site in Frederick Street in Edinburgh.

Hot on the heels of its first Scottish restaurant in Glasgow, popular London chain Rosa's Thai has opened a second site in Frederick Street in Edinburgh. Photo: Alix McIntosh

The interiors recall Bangkok’s thriving cafe culture and the dazzle of a Thai evening out with intimate booth seating, vibrant neon lights and red pendants hanging from the double-height ceiling.

The interiors recall Bangkok’s thriving cafe culture and the dazzle of a Thai evening out with intimate booth seating, vibrant neon lights and red pendants hanging from the double-height ceiling. Photo: Alix McIntosh

Creamier than Tom Yum, with subtle chilli heat.

Creamier than Tom Yum, with subtle chilli heat. Photo: David Cotsworth

